Owen Wilson Reveals Marvel Spoiler He Leaked That Got Him An Ominous Text

✖

Owen Wilson accidentally leaked a Marvel spoiler and got an ominous text almost immediately. Esquire sat down with the TVA agent to speak about a bunch of his projects. When they asked about the notorious Marvel Studios secrecy, the story lived up to the hype. The “snipers” have become a bit of a running gag in the MCU fandom as actors constantly try to avoid spoiling elements of these movies. Wilson probably didn’t even realize he let something out of the bag, but he got a very quick wake-up call. Receiving an anonymous text message that isn’t the wrong number is already eerie. But, what if the person sending the text could be Kevin Feige? It’s enough to make you look over your shoulders at all times.

Poor Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have run afoul of the Marvel Studios brain trust for letting major plot points slip. It would be hard not to mention Alfred Molina throwing caution to the wind earlier this year as well. Feige always has a humorous quip about those things. However, you have to imagine the creative teams on these projects can’t be thrilled with everything going on in these interviews.

“I let it slip I had a mustache for Mobius,” he began. “I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike 1’. I don’t know who that was, we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone but that wasn’t confirmed.”

If Tom Hiddleston has anything to say about it, he loves working with Wilson and loves the dynamic between Mobius and Loki. He told fans about it on Tumblr.

"I love Loki and Mobius’ friendship. It was something that was really exciting to me as I approached the project and was developing the story," Hiddleston explained. "I find it very touching... And I think everybody else in Loki’s life up until that point has been emotionally engaged in this resistance that Loki has. And Mobius has a detachment. Which is to say that, I see who you are and I don’t judge you and in a way, I understand, and I have compassion. And they have a lot to learn from each other. And in that moment, Loki has a kind of a moment of real vulnerability at the end of episode one. And Mobius is able to step up to that moment and meet him there...So somehow, Loki and Mobius’ friendship evolves from the fact that they learn a lot from each other. And I think it’s really real. I think there’s a lot of love and care and affection there. It’s very sincere and presents something new for Loki. I don’t think he’s ever had a friend before. So yeah, I really loved it."

Do you miss Mobius? Who do you think will spill the beans next? Let us know down in the comments!