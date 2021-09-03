Marvel Fans Compare Shang-Chi and Netflix’s Iron Fist After First Trailer For Simu Liu’s MCU Movie
Two and a half years after Iron Fist was the first series of Netflix's DefendersVerse to get sent to the chopping block, the show — and character, for that matter — recently found itself as a trending topic on Twitter. No, not because the series is getting rebooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, but because the first teaser of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally arrived.
As fans quickly pointed out, enough so the cancelled show quickly became a national trend, the Simu Liu-starring trailer put its epic martial arts set pieces out in full force. As some suggest, the two-minute Shang-Chi trailer did a much better job at fight scenes than either season of Iron Fist did, even though it had 23 episodes on Netflix to do so.
“Sometimes you’re choosing the title hero, you’re choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen,” he said. “And often times, as you’re making and developing the movie, [asking], ‘Who will come into it? Who will fit into it?’” Kevin Feige previously said of the live-action introduction of Shang-Chi.
“Like Shang-Chi, we’ve wanted to make that movie for a long time. We want to make a movie with a 98% Asian cast,” the Marvel Studios boss added. “And then you talk about, as you develop the movie, what other heroes can you bring into it, if you need them? And in the case of Black Panther [in Captain America: Civil War], it was the greatest thing that ever happened.”
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the Shang-Chi and Iron Fist comparisons.
Choking
prevnext
Iron Fist watching that new #ShangChi trailer like pic.twitter.com/iNdVsJWtvW— Neo (@NeoGameSpark) April 19, 2021
Outsold
prevnext
Shang-Chi just outsold Netflix's Iron Fist in only 2 minutes. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/HgwF2E5RD1— T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) April 19, 2021
Sad Boi
prevnext
Iron fist after watching that new #Shangchi trailer like pic.twitter.com/5Nh8PVYLMb— _Brixks_ (@_Brixks_) April 19, 2021
Master of Kung Fu
prevnext
Shang-Chi did in 2 minutes what Iron Fist couldn't do in 2 seasons pic.twitter.com/hY9qf1jvxG— Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) April 19, 2021
Painful
prevnext
All these tweets comparing Shang Chi to Iron Fist reminds me of how painful the Iron Fist Netflix show was. Binging that was some of the worst of Marvel I ever experienced. pic.twitter.com/DmXVM5qouH— Knux (@knux333jw) April 19, 2021
Royal Letdown
prevnext
People realizing how much Netflix dropped the ball with Iron Fist after seeing the #ShangChi trailer. Like a royal letdown seeing how potential awesome it could have been pic.twitter.com/nDb2uU5I5e— Gaming_Agent99 (Dios Butt Squirts) (@Gaming_agent99) April 19, 2021
Not Surprised
As evidenced today people comparing the two are apparently not aware Shang-Chi and Iron Fist are two very different characters that are not the exact same because they both use martial arts but I’m also not surprised pic.twitter.com/hdUANtDyYp— 🗡️🎭 Adonys 🎭🗡️ The Pirate Bard (@thebardsandbees) April 19, 2021
*****1comments
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters September 3rd while both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.
Do you think we'll ever see the Immortal Weapon return in live-action? Who do you think should play the character? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev