Marvel Fans Compare Shang-Chi and Netflix’s Iron Fist After First Trailer For Simu Liu’s MCU Movie

By Adam Barnhardt

Two and a half years after Iron Fist was the first series of Netflix's DefendersVerse to get sent to the chopping block, the show — and character, for that matter — recently found itself as a trending topic on Twitter. No, not because the series is getting rebooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, but because the first teaser of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally arrived.

As fans quickly pointed out, enough so the cancelled show quickly became a national trend, the Simu Liu-starring trailer put its epic martial arts set pieces out in full force. As some suggest, the two-minute Shang-Chi trailer did a much better job at fight scenes than either season of Iron Fist did, even though it had 23 episodes on Netflix to do so.

“Sometimes you’re choosing the title hero, you’re choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen,” he said. “And often times, as you’re making and developing the movie, [asking], ‘Who will come into it? Who will fit into it?’” Kevin Feige previously said of the live-action introduction of Shang-Chi.

“Like Shang-Chi, we’ve wanted to make that movie for a long time. We want to make a movie with a 98% Asian cast,” the Marvel Studios boss added. “And then you talk about, as you develop the movie, what other heroes can you bring into it, if you need them? And in the case of Black Panther [in Captain America: Civil War], it was the greatest thing that ever happened.”

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the Shang-Chi and Iron Fist comparisons.

Choking

prevnext

Outsold

prevnext

Sad Boi

prevnext

Master of Kung Fu

prevnext

Painful

prevnext

Royal Letdown

prevnext

Not Surprised

*****

1comments

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters September 3rd while both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.

Do you think we'll ever see the Immortal Weapon return in live-action? Who do you think should play the character? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Comments ( 1 )

of