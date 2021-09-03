Marvel Fans Compare Shang-Chi and Netflix’s Iron Fist After First Trailer For Simu Liu’s MCU Movie

Two and a half years after Iron Fist was the first series of Netflix's DefendersVerse to get sent to the chopping block, the show — and character, for that matter — recently found itself as a trending topic on Twitter. No, not because the series is getting rebooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, but because the first teaser of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally arrived.

As fans quickly pointed out, enough so the cancelled show quickly became a national trend, the Simu Liu-starring trailer put its epic martial arts set pieces out in full force. As some suggest, the two-minute Shang-Chi trailer did a much better job at fight scenes than either season of Iron Fist did, even though it had 23 episodes on Netflix to do so.

“Sometimes you’re choosing the title hero, you’re choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen,” he said. “And often times, as you’re making and developing the movie, [asking], ‘Who will come into it? Who will fit into it?’” Kevin Feige previously said of the live-action introduction of Shang-Chi.

“Like Shang-Chi, we’ve wanted to make that movie for a long time. We want to make a movie with a 98% Asian cast,” the Marvel Studios boss added. “And then you talk about, as you develop the movie, what other heroes can you bring into it, if you need them? And in the case of Black Panther [in Captain America: Civil War], it was the greatest thing that ever happened.”

