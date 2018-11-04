‘Iron Fist’ Star Finn Jones Calls Show’s Cancellation A “Shame”

A lot of Marvel fans are still reeling from Netflix’s decision to cancel shows like Iron Fist and Luke Cage. The stars of the show are no different, as evidenced by their comments at Rhode Island Comic Con.

Iron Fist stars Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick appeared at the convention where they spoke about the show, ultimately addressing the bad news of their cancellation. Danny Rand actor Jones spoke about his regrets for the series’ cancellation.

“It’s just a shame that the show gets canceled right when Danny reaches his peak … it feels like the journey is incomplete.” #FinnJones on Danny Rand’s journey through @MarvelIronFist and @TheDefenders @ricomiccon #RICC2018 — Clare Kramer (@ClareKramer) November 3, 2018

Of course, Marvel series on Netflix love to play the slowburn, especially when it comes to the formation of the hero’s identity. But many fans complained that the Iron Fist they expected to see was nowhere in sight on the show.

If it takes two seasons to actually get to the version of the character many people are expecting to see, there are bound to be complaints.

The cancellation of Iron Fist struck a blow among many, and the people involved with it are among the most upset. When the news hit, Jones issued his own statement:

“I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show,” Jones wrote. “Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

When Netflix and Disney announced the end of Iron Fist, many fans hoped the character would appear in a future series, possibly showing up in Luke Cage. But with that show’s cancellation, the hope has turned to a potential Heroes for Hire series. The statement made by both companies indicates that it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Hopefully we find out more about the future of the Iron Fist very soon.