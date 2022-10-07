Marvel Hints She-Hulk's Daredevil Is the Exact Same From the Netflix Series

Marvel Studios has finally reintroduced Daredevil into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe through their latest series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it was definitely worth the wait. During the latest episode of the series, Matt Murdock flew out to take on a case against the titular character and ended up having to use his alter ego to handle the situation. This leads Daredevil and She-Hulk on a mission to take down her client Leap Frog in a mission that requires the pair to get used to each other's methods. Fans haven't been sure if this is the same character from the original Netflix series, but there have been hints that it is. During the episode, Daredevil jokes about his powers not working the same, which could be due to what happened to him at the end of The Defenders and Daredevil season three. Now, the official Marvel website has pretty much confirmed that it's the same character.

"While the character was teased earlier in the season, he's finally reintroduced to audiences in Episode 8 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk," the official website wrote. "And he's very much the same Matt Murdock audiences have come to know and love over the years, once again played by Charlie Cox returning to the role."

Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

