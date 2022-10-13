She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.

"Easily the best ending of any Marvel show, and maybe any MCU story ever," @DavidOpie wrote. "That #SheHulk blew my mind, what in the world was that! The plot was so chaotic and amazing! The 4th wall breaks really took it far, and it was awesome! I genuinely believe that this show out of all MCU shows has the best finale! It was so damn good! Wow," @ReviewsByAA added. "Just finished the final episode of #SheHulk – It was definitely not my favorite MCU show, but this was the BEST finale of any MCU show we've had so far," @RealShiina tweeted.

"The #SheHulk finale is the best episode of Marvel Disney+ so far," @BoyJohnson04 proclaimed. "Yeah #SHEHULK is the best Disney+ show by a few hundred miles. Absolutely perfect finale. THIS is how to stick the landing, folks," @starkassembled praised. "Oh. My. God. The #SHEHULK finale is not only the best of any of these shows, but one of the best things in the MCU ever. I can't believe they pulled this off. People speculate about secret cameos (which we get), but SHE-HULK cooked up something far more creative and exciting," @djtalkstrash wrote.

Was She-Hulk Renewed For Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's previous finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here.

What did you think of the She-Hulk finale? Tell us in the comments! You can also check out Phase Zero's interview with She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao here.

The season finale of She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.