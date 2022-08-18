She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Marvel Legends Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming, and the reviews suggest that you'll want to tune in. To celebrate the launch, Hasbro has revealed an absolutely fantastic Marvel Legends figure based on Tatiana Maslany's Hulked-out Jennifer Walters character. The figure includes two accessories and a Build-A-Figure part for Infinity Ultron, which continues the long gestating Disney+ Marvel Legends BAF wave that Hasbro began back in March with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Hawkeye figures.

Pre-orders for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Marvel Legends figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $24.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon. Note that Hasbro also released a separate Disney+ Marvel Legends wave earlier this month with a Build-A-Figure of Khonshu from Moon Knight. A breakdown of that wave can be found right here.

In related news, Disney launched their own She-Hulk figure / doll earlier this week. It stands at 12-inches tall and comes dressed in a stretch fabric jumpsuit and sneakers and features rooted hair, metallic fabric accents, and plenty of articulation. You can order the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Special Edition Doll are live here at shopDisney for $49.99. Note that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Maslany feels like her journey as a superhero is something that fans have never seen on screen before. She told Empire that She-Hulk is eminently relatable. According to ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson, it's a home run.

"Anchored by Maslany's mesmerizing and masterful performance, the series is unafraid to be genuinely authentic, gleefully weird, and downright clever in a way that's electrifying to watch," Anderson writes.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany continued. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+. You can keep up with the latest news about the series right here.