She-Hulk Fans React to Abomination's Return to the MCU
Fans knew to expect plenty of guest appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, including the return of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination. The villain originally debuted in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and had a surprise cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting Wong in a seedy cage match. Clips and trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already spoiled Abomination's return, but there was still the matter of what his role would be in the Disney+ series. Thankfully, the release of Episode 2, titled "Superhuman Law," provides more insight, and fans are loving them some Abomination.
"Superhuman Law" finds Jennifer Walters hired by a prestigious law firm, but the company only wants She-Hulk to represent them, not Jen. Her first client is Abomination, which raises a conflict of interest since Emil tried to kill her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk. She-Hulk hilariously addresses the elephant in the room of Mark Ruffalo replacing Ed Norton as Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning the show can put the focus back on Jen and her lawyer duties.
She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature Abomination, and discussed her thought process behind the decision and how it influenced Shang-Chi. "So Abomination, Emil Blonsky was in my original pitch and at that point, the last time we saw him was in 2008, The Incredible Hulk," Gao told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "I had no idea what their relationship to this character was anymore. I don't know if they had any plans but it was a story I wanted to tell so I just put it in there. What's the worst that could happen? I don't get the job. Look, I have not gotten the job so many times at Marvel like it was old hat to me. I had no more fear. I was like Daredevil. I was the woman with no fear now."
With Abomination's She-Hulk story in mind, Gao took her shot. She wrote a script with the character and waited to see what would happen. "Because he was built in to be such a big part of the show in that original pitch and in the writer's room, we really like, we were creating this whole story for him," Gao recalled. "Because everything in Marvel is connected, that was actually why he then was put in Shang-Chi because he was in our show. That way, it was kind of to seed him so that people can get excited but also remember him and it kind of forced people to go, 'Oh, I should go back and check in on him and remember who he is and what all of that was about.'"
While it was Gao's idea to bring Abomination back to the MCU, she ultimately credits Marvel boss Kevin Feige for how the return included Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "It's Kevin," she said. "All roads lead to Kevin."
Comedic Gold
Bruce saying this about fighting Abomination and then Jen turning towards the camera and dry laughing is comedic gold. pic.twitter.com/7FfYTj2uzK— MAL ✰ NATHAN DAY 🎉 (@houseofphoton) August 25, 2022
Abomination on the Loose
LMAOOOOO this dude Abomination wasted no time immediately going back to violence that could not have gone worse this is gonna be so funny seeing her try and fix this #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/Xg39M3TTyS
Callback to Shang-Chi
Another Shang-Chi Connection
Tim Roth Is Back
#SheHulk episode 2 ROCKS! Tatiana Maslany is perfect as Jennifer Walters. I loved that it emphasized the importance of second chances. I love that she’s accepting her powers more! Return of Tim Roth to the MCU as Abomination after 14 years is INCREDIBLE! SAVAGE HULK COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/9oBbsr2DRo— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 25, 2022
This Is Stressful
Jennifer gets another job and her first case is with abomination (the dude that tried to unalive hulk years ago) and the same day meeting with him, he breaks outta prison to start a fight club. Jen you’re doing great sweetie 😭😭😭#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/5rZgYTA0Nx— Nicole 💙💚 (@UndisputedUsos) August 25, 2022
Easter Eggs Galore!
#SheHulk is literally full of references and setting-up everything!
Abomination going to be in Thunderbolts— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) August 25, 2022
Celestial sticking out of Earth
Hulk going in space (World War Hulk setup)
Wolverine's Reference pic.twitter.com/KQXYD2JvcE
Jen's Not Happy
Abomination Is an Environmentalist
#SheHulk is defending Abomination in his trial, claiming he’s never harmed the environment.
“Come again for big fudge?”
Jen looks to her side, only to realise she’s not competing with a regular lawyer, but an environmental lawyer.
Marshall Eriksen is introduced into the MCU. pic.twitter.com/s4GmUls39h— Mario5380 (@mario5380) August 25, 2022
Hulk Forgives Abomination?
Me When Hulk said he forgave Abomination and is a totally different person literally. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/X0skrO92OB— Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) August 25, 2022