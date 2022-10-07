She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Finally Gets a She-Hulk Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a new week for Funko's Pop figure releases based on Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, which aired its eighth episode "Ribbit and Rip It" on Disney+ this week. The running joke of Funko's She-Hulk Pop figure series to date has been that it hasn't actually delivered a She-Hulk Pop figure, but that finally changed today. This comes despite the fact that there's one episode left and Episode 8 included a very special guest. Funko works in mysterious ways.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko Pop features Jennifer Walters in her sparkly (glitter) gala dress, and it is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout). It follows a Pop figure of the villain Titania (Jameela Jamil) from episode 5 that you can also pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. While you're at it, make sure to check out the lineup of NYCC 2022 Pop figure exclusives that launched this morning.

Pre-orders for the episode 3 She-Hulk Wong Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth as well. It is definitely the best looking figure in the She-Hulk wave thus far thanks to the addition of the portal. A breakdown of the rest of the current She-Hulk Funko Pop lineup can be found below.

Given the events of episode 2, it's no surprise that the villain Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) was the Funko Pop release for the episode. The Abomination Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The first wave of She-Hulk Pop figures include Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga). All of these common Pop figures are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

If you want more She-Hulk figure options, Hasbro and Disney have you covered with figures based on Tatiana Maslany's Hulked-out Jennifer Walters character. Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure looks especially fantastic with a spot-on head sculpt. If only they included an alternate angry head – it would have been perfect. The Disney She-Hulk figure is actually a 12-inch doll, so you have that option as well. There's a She-Hulk for everyone.

"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany told ComicBook about the star attorney's transformation into a green-skinned superhero. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ now. The show has been a hit with critics and fans, including our own Jenna Anderson who writes:

"Anchored by Maslany's mesmerizing and masterful performance, the series is unafraid to be genuinely authentic, gleefully weird, and downright clever in a way that's electrifying to watch."