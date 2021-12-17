She-Hulk Episode 3 Has a Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg





She-Hulk actually featured a sly nod to Spider-Man: No Way Home in episode 3. This week's outing saw yet another cameo from Wong. (He also mentioned that pesky memory spell again!) When asked about his time with Abomination, the Sorcerer Supreme said he needed the green guy for his mystic training. However, Jennifer Walters wanted to know what they could do now. Wong proposed sending Emil Blonsky to the Mirror Dimension as a quick get out of a jam card. But, the lawyer was not amused. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness both presented the realm in all of its terror. Doctor Strange managed to get out and Wanda Maximoff also slithered away unscathed. But, it feels like an especially harsh punishment for Abomination. Especially, if Wong actively recruited him out of the DODC SuperMax prison that She-Hulk found him in. Marvel's Phase 4 has been criticized by some for being too disparate, but the threads are coming together now.

Variety spoke to the Master of the Mystic Arts about when he got to be Sorcerer Supreme. Interestingly, director Sam Raimi was the one that got to break the good news to him.

JEN AND WONG TALKING ABOUT NO WAY HOME 😭 #shehulk pic.twitter.com/RvSBTWrDkg — ken (@wandaslizzie) September 1, 2022

"When I first embarked on the role, we looked at the old source material and it needed an update," Wong explained. "I remember my opening gambit when I was in the trailer and waiting to meet with Kevin and producer Stephen Broussard, and was vehemently not into doing what was in the old source material. And thankfully, neither were they." He added, "So, we created this no-nonsense, midfield general librarian with hints of Roy Keane [former Manchester United player] in there. This character has progressed now, and I found out when [director] Sam Raimi was on a conference call and talking me through the story. Here was this legend. He said, 'Of course, you're going to be the Sorcerer Supreme,' and as this geek, it's so great what they've done with the character and how he stands toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange."

Marvel dropped a synopsis for She-Hulk as it continues on: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

