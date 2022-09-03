She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 3

Light Elves (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) One of the episode's subplots concerns Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) coming to GLK&H for help after he's been catfished by Runa, a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard. Created by Bill Mantlo and June Brigman in 1987's Alpha Flight #50, the Light Elves are just some of the residents of the Nine Realms of Asgard, and have their own array of diverse cultures and ways of life. Unfortunately, that way of life often gets targeted by various Thor villains — but they did get a smidge of revenge during 2019's War of the Realms, when they joined up with The Punisher and formed the Light Elf Rifle Brigade. prevnext

Asgard Is Not a Place (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) When Runa appears in court, she attempts to argue that she should have diplomatic immunity across the world since "Asgard is not a place, it's a people." The judge quickly dismisses that, proving that Thor and Odin's mantra from Thor: Ragnarok is not admissible in court. prevnext

Mallory Book (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Very briefly, the Dennis subplot introduces the audience to Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry), another lawyer at GLK&H. Created by Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo in She-Hulk #1, Mallory is a former pageant queen-turned-lawyer who works alongside Jen at the law office of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway, and has a reputation as "the face that never lost a case." Mallory develops somewhat of a rivalry with Jen across their time at the office, and even becomes the chairperson of Fourth Wall Enterprises, a company that wants to ruin Jen's life. Eventually, Mallory forgave Jen and they became friends, with her most recently accepting Jen in her new law firm. Outside of Jen, Mallory has had her own exploits, getting into a love triangle between Two-Gun Kid and Awesome Andy, which was later revealed to have been caused by the love powers of Starfox. She most recently returned in the current She-Hulk run, where she hired Jen to her new law firm to help her get out of a rough patch. prevnext

Mirror and Shadow Dimensions (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) When Wong (Benedict Wong) gets called as a key witness in Blonsky's parole hearing, he suggests that they take care of things by sending Blonsky to the Mirror Dimension or the Shadow Dimension. The former is obviously the realm that was briefly showcased in Spider-Man: No Way Home, during the memorable fight scene between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The latter could potentially be a tie to Thor: Love and Thunder, as Gorr the God Butcher operated from the Shadow Realm for part of the film. prevnext

Erase Everyone's Memories When Jen shuts down the possibilities of sending Blonsky to those realms, Wong admits that he's not open to erasing everyone's memories about the ordeal... saying that it's something he doesn't want to do "again." This also seems to be a callback to No Way Home — either to the previously-cited examples of Wong and Strange having erased people's memories, or to the final act of Strange doing it at the end of the film. prevnext

Jen's Car (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) When Jen is attempting to get Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) contact Wong, she breaks the fourth wall to acknowledge that the audience is probably excited to see him — before confirming that it's not going to be a "cameo every week" type of show... even though all of the three prior episodes have had significant cameos. As she's doing this, Jen's hands are not on the wheel of her still-driving car — which could be an homage to the self-driving flying car she got from U.S. Archer during the Sensational She-Hulk era. prevnext

"Mob Hit Gone Wrong" (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) When entering and exiting the Damage Control prison, Jen is accosted by reporters — one of whom asks if there's any truth to the rumors that Jen got her powers from a "mob hit gone wrong." This pays homage to the story from Savage She-Hulk #1, which sees Jen being shot in a mob hit from Nicholas Trask and needing to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk. Instead of adapting that storyline onscreen, the show decided to have Jen accidentally get exposed to Bruce's blood during a car accident. prevnext