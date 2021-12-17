Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Post-Credit Scene Fills Major Plot Hole

A post-credit scene for the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivers on a major plot hole from the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is the title of the film Sony is re-releasing in theaters for the Labor Day weekend, and it comes packed with deleted scenes that didn't make it into the original movie. There are 11 new minutes of never-before-seen footage, including a new post-credit scene that takes the place of the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Instead of dealing with Doctor Strange's multiversal adventure, the post-credit scene follows up on Doctor Strange's spell that made the world forget about Peter Parker.

The reported post-credit scene features Betty Brant as she's doing her last news segment before graduation. We see pictures taken of the class during their time together in high school, including the decathlon and Europe trip seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, all of the pictures are missing Tom Holland's Peter Parker, meaning not only did the Doctor Strange spell make everyone forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man, but he has also been magically removed from physical items like pictures as well.

No Way Home didn't exactly make it clear how the spell would work to make the world forget about Peter Parker. We did get the final scene of Peter and MJ (Zendaya) meeting each other in the cafe and MJ not remembering him, but the new post-credit scene offers new details on a larger scale. Considering how vital the scene is to the No Way Home plot, Sony would have benefitted from adding it on somewhere near the end of the film, perhaps before Peter swings off to help the police in his classic Spider-Man costume.

A video promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version brings Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield together, as they discuss their experiences playing the web-slinger.

"I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, 'Well, what what are we going to do?' And that was a bit mysterious," Maguire previously remembered of the Spider-Man legacy. "I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and getting a chance to like come together."

He added, "There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I'm not quite sure how to put it. It's just to get to get back into that and i don't want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit."

Make sure to let us know what you think of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credit scene in the comments.