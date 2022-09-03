She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares Thirst Trap "With a Bunch of Books," Benedict Wong Responds

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted this week and while the episode saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) taking on a fairly serious situation — defending Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth) — there was no shortage of humor, including a strategy employed by paralegal Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to come and testify on Blonsky's behalf: sending Wong a "thirst trap" selfie with a bunch of books. Now, Gonzaga has recreated that clever tactic on social media — and Wong has the best response.

In the episode, after discovering that Blonsky had left his prison cell for cage matches in the Golden Dagger Club as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and that Wong was responsible for that, Jen is determined to get Wong to come testify. Enter Nikki, who does her research on Wong's LinkedIn profile, discovers he was a librarian, and hits him with the book-based thirst trap. On Twitter, Gonzaga shared her own version of the thirst trap, posing with a stack of her own books, writing "There's only one way to trap a librarian!" Wong then responded to Gonzaga's post and it's just perfect. Check it out below.

Now, it's worth noting that fans probably shouldn't read anything into the books Gonzaga used for her own thirst trap photo. The She-Hulk star followed up her post to tell fans that the books were just some of her own from her shelves — no Easter Eggs hidden in her choices. She also replied to a few fans asking about recommendations of the particular books in her stack.

"I just took this pic today, y'all!" Gonzaga wrote. "Don't go reading into the books. Just some of my personal stash, no Easter eggs my babies! Sorry lol."

As for the series, Wong (the character) will be showing up more in next week's fourth episode.

"[Benedict Wong] is so funny. He just showed up, very game for everything. He got it right away," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao told Collider about the Doctor Strange and Avengers star. "That's really the best you can hope for, when the actor comes in and they totally get that this is just for fun, and that this is their chance to take a break into comedy for a while. I call it a comedy vacation. They'll go back and be serious and save the world in the movies, but on our show, they get to just play around in our tone and have fun with it."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, new episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.

What do you think about Gonzaga's real-life version of Nikki's thirst trap and Wong's response? Let us know your thoughts on the comment section!