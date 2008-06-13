She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

The end of the episode sees Jen having to fight off the Wrecking Crew, a quartet of villains boasting random weapons stolen from an Asgardian construction worker. While Jen initially gets frightened by the Wrecking Crew's arrival outside of her home, she fights them off in She-Hulk form, and they quickly escape into a van. One of the members, Thunderball, is asked whether or not he "got it" ("it" being a vial of her blood), but he reveals that he wasn't able to pierce Jen's skin with a needle once she hulked out. One of the other members then remarks that the boss won't be happy that they failed their mission.

At this moment, it's anyone's guess as to who "the boss" could be, especially given all of the various paths that MCU canon is set to head in the coming years. But one strong possibility could be Samuel Sterns / The Leader — a character who is not closely tied to Wrecking Crew lore in the comics, but who is definitely tied to being a thorn in the side of the Hulk family. A version of The Leader did already technically appear in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, portrayed by Tim Blake Nelson, and fans have definitely already wondered if he could appear in the modern-day MCU.

"It is an embarrassment of riches of places we could go or characters we could reprise or bring back now that we're… I think Ragnarok is our seventeenth MCU film," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confessed in a 2017 interview. "And you would be surprised how many… it's come up. It's come up. Just finding the right place. And as I said, if you can't do it right, don't do it or do it later, and the notion of, 'Hey, I'm here too! Next!' is not interesting to us. Abomination is in a prison somewhere too."

With Jen's blood already confirmed to hold unique properties in the MCU, and Leader having a penchant for experimenting on the Hulk family's gamma-radiated DNA, we'll have to wait and see if he ends up returning to the fold in future She-Hulk episodes.

What did you think of the first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Do you think Leader might be returning? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

