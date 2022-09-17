She-Hulk Episode 5's Hidden QR Code Revealed

Thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some of the wackier and more fascinating parts of Marvel Comics lore have made their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series has had a distinct approach to Easter eggs and references, some of which are from incredibly specific corners of Marvel lore. In the process, every episode of She-Hulk has featured a QR code that, when scanned, takes readers to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. For this week's fifth episode, the QR code in question can be found when Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) are entering the boba shop that they believe will lead to a secret superhero fashion designer. The comic the QR code leads to is 2005's She-Hulk #10, which is Dan Slott and Paul Pelletier's retelling of Mary MacPherran / Titania's (Jameela Jamil) origin story and rivalry with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

If you can find the hidden QR code in today's episode of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw, you can score a free digital copy of this issue of #SheHulk by me and Paul Pelletier... and learn the secret history of #Shulkie's greatest enemy, Titania! pic.twitter.com/TEkZdnzRYO — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 15, 2022

Who is She-Hulk's Titania?

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. While she has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, she's largely associated with that rivalry, as well as her stints in the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Will you be checking out She-Hulk #10 thanks to this QR code? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.