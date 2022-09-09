She-Hulk: Episode 4's Hidden QR Code Revealed

We're now four episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Disney+ series is providing a thrill ride for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the center of the series has been the unconventional origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), which has been checkered with elements ripped directly from the pages of Marvel Comics. In keeping up with the trend set by fellow MCU Disney+ series Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, every episode of She-Hulk has contained a hidden QR code for a free comic on Marvel Unlimited — and this week's might be the most unique yet. The QR code, which is shown on Jen's dating profile midway through the episode, leads to 1989's West Coast Avengers Annual #4. The issue's backup story, which is written by Mark Gruenwald with art by Amanda Conner, shows Jen and Janet Van Dyne / Wasp rating the male Avengers in hilarious detail — a story that feels like somewhat of a precursor to Jen's current exploits using dating apps.

(Photo: Disney+)

"For me, it was John Byrne's run that a) made me fall in love with the character in the first place," head writer Jessica Gao told ComicBook.com earlier this summer of the comics that inspired She-Hulk. "But b) I consider that — and most people do, this is nothing new — it's the iconic She-Hulk run. He was the one who introduced the fourth-wall breaking and kind of the meta nature of this character, and how she was self-aware and knew she was in comics. So for me, that's quintessential Jen. That's quintessential She-Hulk, actually, I should say. There's been so many iterations of Jen in the comics, and she really started out a little bit more timid, a little bit mousier, and as she kinda went along — more in the Dan Slott and Charles Soule runs, you started to really see this career-driven working woman, who had a very strong sense of right and wrong. We've really brought a lot of those traits into Jen."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.