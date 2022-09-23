She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed

We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.

"The show is now definitely switching into what it looks like when you have petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes who are either antagonizing you or need to be represented by you," Nikki Ramos actress Ginger Gonzaga said in a recent interview with TVLine. "The thing about working in a superhuman law division is we can represent anyone, so we get comic book characters that haven't entered the Marvel Universe yet, that you haven't seen in any of the trailers. And you get to see the idiocy of the ridiculously fun superheroes who have legal trouble and may or may not listen to their attorneys. I'm really excited for people to see these guest stars that are in the comic books."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

