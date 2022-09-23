She-Hulk: Who Is Mr. Immortal?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has brought some pretty outrageous characters into live-action including an Asgardian changeling that dupes men into believing they're famous celebrities and now they've brought another character to life. During the latest episode of the series, Nikki and Mallory take on a very peculiar case while Jen is at a wedding. It turns out the defendant was being sued due to faking his death to get out of several marriages. The only caveat is that the character is Mr. Immortal, whose power is that he can revive himself after death. In the comics, Mr. Immortal is a very different character. He's much younger and is the leader of the Green Lake Avengers. While the series decided to take a very different route with the character, it was probably the best route.

The character is described by Fandom's Marvel Wiki as followed: "Mr. Immortal possessed the superhuman ability of immortality. Before his untimely death, his teammate and sometimes lover Dinah Soar was the only one able to calm him down when he was revived, as he was prone to fits of rages upon returning to life. This unique ability always gave him the courage to try daring, reckless life-endangering stunts and he was quite ready to sacrifice himself for the rest of the team. It also left him in frequent states of depression by having to watch his loved ones die around him. He discovered his ability after attempting suicide several times."

The series is expected to reintroduce us to Daredevil in the next episode and he looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

