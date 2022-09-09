She-Hulk Star Teases Comic Characters We Haven't Seen in the Trailers

The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have been filled with appearances from Marvel characters, including veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as comic characters making their live-action debut. We've already seen plenty of Bruce Banner and Wong, and have already been introduced to newcomers like Titania. Thanks to the trailer, we even know that Daredevil will be appearing in the show. It appears, however, that there are still even more surprising characters on the way.

Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Nikki Ramos on the show, recently told TVLine that She-Hulk's fourth episode represents a shift into more law-comedy territory. There will be more weekly cases in future episodes, which means new Marvel characters get to appear. Some of these characters are brand new to the MCU.

"The show is now definitely switching into what it looks like when you have petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes who are either antagonizing you or need to be represented by you," Gonzaga said. "The thing about working in a superhuman law division is we can represent anyone, so we get comic book characters that haven't entered the Marvel Universe yet, that you haven't seen in any of the trailers. And you get to see the idiocy of the ridiculously fun superheroes who have legal trouble and may or may not listen to their attorneys. I'm really excited for people to see these guest stars that are in the comic books."

There's no telling just yet which other Marvel characters could make their way to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As Gonzaga explained, the concept of the superhuman law division allows for all sorts of wild storylines and cameos. There isn't really a limit as to what kind of Marvel characters could be involved, because the cases Jennifer takes in the series are so wide-ranging.

For now, the only Marvel character we know to expect at some point this season is Daredevil. Matt Murdock is a lawyer by day, so his appearance in the show makes a lot of sense.

Which Marvel characters do you think could appear in She-Hulk this season? Let us know in the comments!