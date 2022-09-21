She-Hulk Director Teases Rest of Season 1 Is "Not What You Expect"

We're more than halfway through the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the series has been an inventive adaptation of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) storied and specific history within the pages of Marvel Comics. There's been a lot of questions regarding how the remaining four episodes of the series will shake out, from exactly when Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will be making his cameo, to how Jen's superhero origin story will ultimately culminate. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast about her work on the series, Episode 5-7 director Anu Valia teased that the remaining four episodes will not be what fans are expecting.

"Yeah, I'm just excited," Valia revealed. "I think where the rest of the season goes is so fun and different, and ideally not what you expect. And so I'm hoping people are surprised and a little like, 'Oh, they're having some fun with this.' So just keep watching it. I really think it'll be fun. I hope people like it."

Valia also teased that it will be fun to go along on Jen's superhero journey, especially given her outlook on identity and personal agency.

"I'm not going to share any spoilers, because I think you'll love to watch [it]," Valia continued. "And genuinely, I think it'll be fun to go on that journey with her, but I think what's beautiful about the show is it's so funny. And then in addition to that, the show is very interested in exploring these very complicated ideas of identity. And how do you own an identity that's been thrust on you where at times you like it, but at times makes you feel bad about the other side of yourself? That's a very complicated idea. And I think the show does want to go deep in that way. And so it's very cool."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.