She-Hulk Episode 6 Gives Jen Her Comic-Accurate Nickname

We're now two-thirds of the way through the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which has been building upon the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in an epic detail. While weaving in some hilarious and bizarre elements from the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show has managed to work in some key parts of Jen's comic canon — including her most beloved nickname. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!

Early on in the episode, as Jen is preparing to go be a bridesmaid in her friend's wedding, she shows Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) a dress that Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) made that can transform between her human and Hulk forms. Nikki is immediately excited by the dress, and says that "Shulkie" will look great in it.

This serves as the first time that Jen has been called "Shulkie" onscreen — a nickname that became popularized during John Byrne's work on Sensational She-Hulk. The portmanteau grew to be so beloved by fans that it was used pretty consistently to refer to Jen in the series' letter column.

"For me, it was John Byrne's run that a) made me fall in love with the character in the first place," head writer Jessica Gao told ComicBook.com earlier this summer of the comics that inspired She-Hulk. "But b) I consider that — and most people do, this is nothing new — it's the iconic She-Hulk run. He was the one who introduced the fourth-wall breaking and kind of the meta nature of this character, and how she was self-aware and knew she was in comics. So for me, that's quintessential Jen. That's quintessential She-Hulk, actually, I should say. There's been so many iterations of Jen in the comics, and she really started out a little bit more timid, a little bit mousier, and as she kinda went along — more in the Dan Slott and Charles Soule runs, you started to really see this career-driven working woman, who had a very strong sense of right and wrong. We've really brought a lot of those traits into Jen."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.