She-Hulk Writer Reveals Which Comics Inspired MCU Series

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big Disney+ series with the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk is already receiving some great reactions and looks to continue the studios streak on the streaming service. Charlie Cox will make his big return as Daredevil in the series donning his iconic yellow and red suit from the comic books, and if you were wondering what other elements we could see from the source material, you're in luck. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to sit down with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro where they gave us the scoop on which comics inspired the series.

"For me, it was John Byrne's run that A, made me fall in love with the character in the first place but B, I consider that like and most people do, this is nothing new, it's the iconic She-Hulk run, you know, and he was the one who introduced the fourth wall breaking and kind of the meta nature of this character and how she was self-aware and knew she was in comics," Gao revealed. "So for me, that's quintessential Jen. That's, well, that's quintessential She-Hulk actually I should say and I think early, there's been so many iterations of Jen in the comics and she really started out a little bit more timid, a little bit mousier and as she kinda went along more in the Dan Slott and Charles Soule runs, you started to really see this career driven working woman who had a very strong sense of right and wrong and we've really brought a lot of those traits into Jen."

"Jennifer Walters is so different from Bruce Banner. In that, when she hulks out, she maintains her identity, but her identity is also affected by the way that she's perceived and the way people look at her. And there's a moment in the pilot when she gets out of Bruce's saw machine, and she kind of does a little shimmy and feels this new body for the first time. And there were a lot of discussions with Tatiana about, you know, what that meant, what does it mean to present so differently but still feel like the same person on the inside. And that's a huge part of her journey." Coiro added.

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ August 18, 2022!

