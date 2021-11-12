She-Hulk First Look Revealed During Disney+ Day

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot more sensational next year, when a live-action She-Hulk television series makes its debut on Disney+. Details have remained relatively slim about the upcoming project, outside of the fact that it will bring Jennifer Walters (Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) into the MCU. Luckily, Friday’s Disney+ Day event provided the best look yet at the upcoming show, which you can check out below.

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The ten-episode series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

She-Hulk is just one of several live-action MCU series set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022, alongside Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. Jennifer, Marc Spector / Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are all expected to appear in movies followig the debuts of their respective shows.

“Some characters we’ve announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed back in 2019.

Are you excited for Marvel’s She-Hulk series? What do you think of the Disney+ Day first look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

