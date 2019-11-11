Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel Confirmed to Appear in Movies After Disney+ Shows

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a whole lot bigger. In a recent podcast interview, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed that even the characters that debut on Disney+ — such as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk — will eventually pop up in movies after their respective shows. Speaking on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, Feige confirmed that despite debuting on Disney+, those three characters would, in fact, pop up in future MCU films shown only in theaters.

“Some characters we’ve announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth,” the producer confirms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before he confirmed the streaming to movie crossovers, Feige remained adamant that it’d all be one big connected universe. “It’s specifically planned the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be in theaters and on Disney+. To go full circle, when I went to USC, it was called the USC School of Film and Television and it is now called the USC School of Cinematic Arts, because cinematic arts crossover,” Feige said.

He added, “We are certainly doing cinematic art-level productions for Disney+. The Falcon and The Winter Solider is currently shooting and just yesterday, I got back from the set of WandaVision, which is shooting. All of those characters will undergo transformative, very-exciting changes in that show and go into our movies, so they’ll go back and forth.”

All three shows currently have writers leading the writer’s room, with Jeremy Slater and Jessica Gao being the most recent announcements. Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk have yet to receive release dates.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. MCU movies currently without release dates include Ant-Man 3 and Blade.

Which of those three shows are you looking forward to most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!