She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Reveals Origin of Her IRL Titania Marketing Stunts

Thus far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has had fun with many of the tropes that have made She-Hulk comics great over the years, combined with a uniquely modern touch to the Disney+ series. That's especially been the case for the series' take on Mary McPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who has been presented as a social media influencer with a major following — and a bone to pick with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Even before She-Hulk first premiered, Jamil has appeared in character as Titania to cause trouble in the real world through a series of marketing stunts, including vandalizing posters for the show with spray paint, and crashing New York Fashion Week accompanied by paparazzi. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Jamil spoke about how those stunts came to be thanks to her desire to "break the fourth wall", like She-Hulk does onscreen.

"Well, we break the fourth wall, and that's one of the most unique things about She-Hulk," Jamil explained. "So I wanted to be able to do that. I'm a huge Marvel fan and I find it really fun when Marvel actors play with us. And so as soon as I got the role, I knew that that's how I wanted to take on the promotion for this, really hands-on. So anytime I asked Marvel if we could go do something, they just said yes. They were so game, and they would send my wig and a team across to wherever I was, and we just keep pulling off these very silly stunts to keep the momentum going."

"I think it's really important that more shows made for women about women by women are made, and therefore you have to do everything you can to support and promote those shows," Jamil continued. "And I'm just finding the most fun ways. One of my favorite things is just that I'm method acting after the role. Who can you say does that, eh? Jeremy Strong! Lady Gaga! What about this?"

As Jamil previously told ComicBook.com on She-Hulk's red carpet, Titania brings a unique energy to the MCU by virtue of being "so messy and vile."

"There's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile," Jamil explained at the time. "She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."

