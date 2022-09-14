She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil's Titania Crashes New York in New Videos

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been bringing some lovable characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including the titular character's nemesis, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil). While she only briefly appeared in the show's pilot episode, she's expected to play a major role in this week's installment and beyond, after suing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for the trademark of the She-Hulk name at the end of Episode 4. In the lead up to Titania's onscreen return, Jamil made a series of social media posts on Tuesday night showing her in costume as Titania on the streets of New York, and even being hounded by paparazzi. This comes after Jamil already took the lovable nemesis out into the real world, posting a video of her vandalizing She-Hulk posters in Los Angeles around the series premiere.

TITANIA TAKES NEW YORK pic.twitter.com/qzhRJWjqCQ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 13, 2022

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Who is Marvel's Titania?

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. While she has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, she's largely associated with that rivalry, as well as her stints in the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

