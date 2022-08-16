She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Wants to Drive Deadpool Crazy





She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil says that she wants to drive Deadpool crazy. Phase Zero's Jenna Anderson had a chance to speak with the Titania actress on the green carpet for the show's premiere yesterday. When asked about which MCU hero the villain would annoy, Jamil responded with Wade Wilson immediately. There's a lot of smoke around that Deadpool fire recently, and She-Hulk's fourth wall breaking antics have done nothing to pour any water on it. With so many strong personalities running around the MCU, it would be only a matter of time before The Merc With A Mouth entered Jennifer Walters' orbit. That might mean her strange enemies get a crack at Ryan Reynolds' hero at some point too. Marvel fans have been dreaming of these crossovers for a while now. It just begs more questions about how the streams will continue to cross as Phase 5 looms closer and closer. It feels like things are speeding up as the end of Phase 4 approaches with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Check out what the actress had to say at the premiere down below.

Jamil said, "I want to drive Deadpool crazy… I love Ryan Reynolds, I love Deadpool so much. There's so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile. She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."

Back at San Diego Comic-Con, ScreenRant actually talked to the Titania actress about her character. Jamil said that she was going to be "the most annoying" MCU villain the franchise has ever seen. It's an interesting statement to make ahead of She-Hulk's big premiere on Disney+.

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil told the outlet. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

