She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Teases How Titania Would React to Thunderbolts Roster

Last week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brought the first full appearance of Mary McPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), a character who fans have been very eager to see enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The villainess — who has been reimagined as a social media influencer with a bone to pick with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — has a unique and unpredictable relationship with a lot of heroes and villains in the pages of Marvel Comics. One theory for how that could manifest onscreen has been with Titania being a member of the Thunderbolts, a team of antiheroes who are set to make their cinematic debut in 2024. While Titania is not confirmed to be part of the Thunderbolts film's roster yet, Jamil recently told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast how she would react to the likes of Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbour).

"She's just going to fight everyone," Jamil explained. "She's going to fight everyone. In the comics she fights people on her own team. She fights her own husband-to-be. She's just combative. She is not really a team player. And she is out to make a name just for herself. Like Titania is her own biggest ride or die. She-Hulk has Nikki. Titania doesn't need Nikki. Titania doesn't need a Nikki, rather. Titania is just only there for her. It's the Titania show at all times. So she's just going to create havoc, mess, chaos, and pettiness, wherever she can."

This echoes comments Jamil previously made to ComicBook.com, advocating for Titania to be "messy and vile" with that team, as well as Deadpool.

"I want to drive Deadpool crazy," Jamil explained. "I love Ryan Reynolds, I love Deadpool so much. There's so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile. She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."

The confirmed roster for the Thunderbolts movie also includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ava Starr / Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), with everyone led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.

