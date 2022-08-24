Jameela Jamil's Titania Vandalizes She-Hulk's Marketing in New Viral Videos

We're only one episode into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is already leaving quite an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to introducing us to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series premiere briefly showed us Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), her comic-accurate nemesis. Fans are definitely eager to see more of what Titania's MCU debut entails, and in the meantime, an epic new marketing campaign for the series is here to tide fans over. On Wednesday, the official She-Hulk account posted a video of Jamil in costume as Titania vandalizing a crop of She-Hulk posters and billboards in Los Angeles. Videos of the stunt were also shared on Jamil's personal account, and on a newly-minted @titania Twitter account.

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. While she has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, she's largely associated with that rivalry, as well as her stints in the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

"There's so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile," Jamil told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

