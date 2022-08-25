Mark Ruffalo Comments on She-Hulk Addressing Edward Norton Casting

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo responded to that Edward Norton joke in the most recent episode of She-Hulk. During this entry, the MCU finally acknowledged the fact that this character wasn't even played by the same actor in their continuity. Entertainment Weekly spoke to the current Hulk about the funny moment and he was very open about it. Ruffalo joked that the Avenger roles would end up like Hamlet. (Some people have already joked this year that Spider-Man is headed down that road.) It makes a lot of sense, now that the multiverse is a known model in viewers' minds, the conveyor belt of reintroducing characters is moving faster than before. The Hulk star isn't running from that at all. He also mentioned that there have been conversations with Edward Norton about their tenures in this lineage. It's nice to hear that the two are cordial and things could have gotten really awkward with the recasting.

"I think it's really funny. It's just the reality that we all are often dancing around, but it's true," he opined. "I actually joked with Ed about this. I was like, 'It's like our generation's Hamlet. Everyone's going to get a shot at it.' And there'll probably be another couple before it's all over. People will be like, 'Remember when the Hulk used to look like Mark Ruffalo? Now it looks like Timothée Chalamet.'"

"The cool thing about this world is that it could just be anything," Ruffalo added. "Five years from now it could totally morph into anything, whatever's pertinent at the time. I almost see him going back to 'Berserker Hulk' or 'World War Hulk'. It could go anywhere. That's the exciting part — I've played five different versions from beginning to now, and that's kept it interesting for me and I hope interesting for other people."

Previously, TotalFilm caught up with Norton about his time in the MCU. He hasn't sworn off superhero roles and would be open to returning if the right script came to him. (Probably not as Hulk, but the multiverse is a wide and dangerous place!) The actor talked about his affection for that 2000s Marvel movie during the interview.

"The Hulk was… I felt sad that what [director] Louis [Leterrier] and I set out to do, in terms of taking more of a Chris Nolan approach to making something that was a little more dark and serious, they ended up sort of neutering," Norton revealed. "I wanted to make a big CGI movie and learn and see stuff. I grew up on the Hulk, I loved it. And actually people really liked the movie. You know, kids love the movie. It's another one of those things: the amount of noise that people whip up around it. It's so silly. I couldn't be more happy to have been part of that whole tradition."

