She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals Which Marvel Jokes They Weren't Allowed to Make

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undeniably making an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the live-action Disney+ series adapting the vibe of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) pretty brilliantly onscreen. One thing that Jen is known for in the pages of Marvel Comics is her surreal and self-aware sense of humor, with her actively poking fun at the idea that she's a character in a superhero comic. As fans have seen in the series' first episode, that tone is already shining in the MCU, mainly through Jen breaking the fourth wall and talking directly to the audience. In a new interview with IGN, She-Hulk head writer revealed that the show's writing staff were allowed to take those jokes as far as they wanted — as long as they weren't being too mean about Marvel itself.

"Yeah, I mean, most of the time, the only jokes that they really forced us to pull back on were when we were being a little too mean when we were poking fun at Marvel things," Gao revealed.

"Well, I think what this shows and should be reassuring to fans is that Marvel now has gotten to a point where they're willing to expand into areas that they've never gone to before," Gao said of the series' tone. "And they're open to doing that, and trying new things, and getting into areas that were outside of their comfort zone previously."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

