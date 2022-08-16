How Jennifer Walters Changes When Becoming She-Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to introduce its newest hero this week. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres on Disney+ this Thursday. Jennifer is a lawyer who also happens to be Bruce Banner's cousin and somehow gets pulled into the family Hulk business. Of course, this changes her entire life, but She-Hulk isn't much like the other Hulk, aside from being bigger and greener than an average human being. When Jennifer turns into She-Hulk, her mind and personality stay intact.

Ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Disney+ premiere, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with Maslany to talk about some of the changes Jennifer Walters experiences when she becomes She-Hulk.

"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany explained. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

Maslany went on to say that she wasn't incredibly familiar with She-Hulk or Jennifer Walters prior to auditioning for the Marvel Studios series.

"I didn't know her in any way really, except that [She-Hulk #1 cover image]. I feel like I'd seen it on t-shirts and like probably seen that comic in shops and stuff like that," the actress said. "But I'd never read the comics before I auditioned for this part. And then when I got the audition, I started to read from that comic on and was so kind of just delighted by the fact that she's existed since the eighties, but also has like this fourth wall breaking thing that she does in the comic. She's so hyper aware of like the mechanism of a comic, you know? And that to me is like, that's my favorite stuff."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ this Thursday. You can check out the full interview with Tatiana Maslany in the video at the top of the page.