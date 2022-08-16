She-Hulk Star Bought All the Comics on eBay

We're finally just a matter of days away from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series that will be bringing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the decades since her debut, She-Hulk has had a pretty prolific number of comic appearances, both on her own and as a member of groups like the Fantastic Four, A-Force, and the Avengers. Once She-Hulk makes its debut, fans will definitely be seeking out some of those comics — but it sounds like a few of the series' ensemble cast might have already beaten them to the punch. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Nikki Ramos actress Ginger Gonzaga revealed that she owns a number of She-Hulk comics — including a few rare and specific ones that she and her co-stars bought on eBay.

"Oh, I have [Savage She-Hulk #1]," Gonzaga said in our interview, which you can check out above. "Josh Segarra and I might have stolen all of the vintage She-Hulk comics from eBay. So if anyone's looking, we bought them about seven months ago. It became an obsession. That was what, I think I gifted that to someone. I don't know who it was, but they were my thank you gifts to people, too, including a vintage comic."

"I do have a handful of cool ones," Gonzaga continued. "I have a good [Sensational She-Hulk #50], where the cover is beautiful. It's like she's made out of foil. It's like the cover is [a] more expensive printing."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.