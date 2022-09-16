She-Hulk: Titania Gets Her Own Twitter Emoji

Marvel fans have been eager to see Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) arrive in live-action, with the superpowered villain finally causing a lot of trouble in the newest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series' fifth episode dove into the legal battle between Titania and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and took it to some ridiculous and hilarious places. Fans have definitely had a lot to say online about Titania — and their tweets are now accompanied by an adorable Twitter emoji, created by 100% Soft.

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Who is She-Hulk's Titania?

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. While she has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, she's largely associated with that rivalry, as well as her stints in the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

