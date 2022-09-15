She-Hulk Fans React to Jameela Jamil's Titania

She-Hulk fans can't get enough of Titania. Episode 5 of the series had more Jameela Jamil than you could shake a stick at. The villain had copyrighted She-Hulk's name and the entire episode was dedicated to Jennifer Walters winning it back. Over the course of the case, viewers were treated to so much of Jamil's influencer humor as Titania. Luckily for fans who really enjoyed this one, she'll likely be back for more as She-Hulk continues toward its unknown conclusion. For now, social media users are posting their favorite outfits and preparing themselves for the outdoor smackdown brewing between Jamil's villain and Tatiana Maslany's heroine. Check out some of the best posts down below.

Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson had the chance to speak with the Titania actress on the red carpet for She-Hulk. They talked about the Marvel hero that she'd most like to meet one day.

Jamil explained, "I want to drive Deadpool crazy… I love Ryan Reynolds, I love Deadpool so much. There's so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile. She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."

Will Titania be in the next episode? Let us know down in the comments!