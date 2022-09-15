She-Hulk Fans React to Jameela Jamil's Titania
She-Hulk fans can't get enough of Titania. Episode 5 of the series had more Jameela Jamil than you could shake a stick at. The villain had copyrighted She-Hulk's name and the entire episode was dedicated to Jennifer Walters winning it back. Over the course of the case, viewers were treated to so much of Jamil's influencer humor as Titania. Luckily for fans who really enjoyed this one, she'll likely be back for more as She-Hulk continues toward its unknown conclusion. For now, social media users are posting their favorite outfits and preparing themselves for the outdoor smackdown brewing between Jamil's villain and Tatiana Maslany's heroine. Check out some of the best posts down below.
Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson had the chance to speak with the Titania actress on the red carpet for She-Hulk. They talked about the Marvel hero that she'd most like to meet one day.
You really thought #Titania would miss #NYFW? pic.twitter.com/SsQKigqWQd— Titania (@titania) September 14, 2022
Jamil explained, "I want to drive Deadpool crazy… I love Ryan Reynolds, I love Deadpool so much. There's so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile. She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."
Will Titania be in the next episode? Let us know down in the comments!
YEP!
prevnext
hold the phone @jameelajamil is Titania?! had no idea #SheHulk— Kristen (@gimmemooy) September 15, 2022
The moment
prevnext
HER HER HER pic.twitter.com/5w24U33QUp— sam | SHE-HULK AND TITANIA STAN (@shulkielover) September 15, 2022
In shambles
prevnext
Titania liked my tweet pic.twitter.com/naYm1XNfU5— ursa (@URSAMAJUR) September 15, 2022
It just doesn't stop
prevnext
🙏🏽 PRAYERS UP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sq2Ly1pZES— Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 15, 2022
My goodness
prevnext
The first 8 seconds of this is all you need to see 💅 https://t.co/lIj4uG13KR— Titania (@titania) September 9, 2022
Everybody heard it
prevnext
#SheHulk— * (@WandasAttorney) September 15, 2022
“nice suit Shrek” WHY TITANIA KINDA GAGGED JEN A BIT??? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f8q6jCVMrV
An amazing crossover
prevnext
I see this and think “Titania and Luke collab when?” pic.twitter.com/TTALDfAU1n— She-Hulk Source 🧪 (@SheHulkSource) September 15, 2022
Real tears
prev
#SheHulk spoilers— rocky📚 {beast era}🏳️🌈 (@HenryMcCoyShill) September 15, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
no fucking way Titania called Jen Shrek 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/p0fMzkDAKu