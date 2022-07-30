She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fast approaching, and its Disney+ premiere will bring a smattering of new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most highly-anticipated is easily Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who will serve as an antagonist of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) across the series. The show's marketing has just begun to hint at Titania's power set, and according to a new interview with Jamil, the character will stand out in another way. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Jamil joked that Titania is "the most annoying" MCU villain yet, and could easily "annoy you to death."

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. While she has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, she's largely associated with that rivalry, as well as her stints in the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained in a recent interview with Empire. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany added. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th.

