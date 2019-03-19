Marvel Announces New ‘Silver Surfer’ Project

Not even a terrifying wormhole can keep Norrin Radd from making an impact on the Marvel Universe. After getting lost in the wormhole (along with several other cosmic characters) in the first issue of Marvel’s new Guardians of the Galaxy series, Silver Surfer is preparing to make a comeback, thanks to Guardians writer Donny Cates.

Marvel Comics announced on Friday that Cates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos) would be penning a brand new series for the character, titled Silver Surfer: Black. Artist Tradd Moore (All-New Ghost Rider) is set to illustrate the book, with the first issue arriving in June.

Cates already has a little bit of experience writing Silver Surfer. In addition to his short appearance in the first issue of his Guardians run, the writer used the character in a spellbinding battle against the Mad Titan at the end of time in his Thanos series.

Not much is known about Silver Surfer: Black, other than the fact that it will only be a mini-series, and that Cates is promising fans that they aren’t prepared for what’s to come.

This June. SILVER SURFER: BLACK By me and Tradd Moore. You are not ready. pic.twitter.com/WJPtLzUsDR — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) March 15, 2019

Marvel editor Darren Shan said in a statement that Silver Surfer: Black is series that will tie together all of the projects Cates has been writing since his time with Thanos.

“When Donny Cates wrote the first issue of the new Guardians of the Galaxy series, we both agreed that Silver Surfer‘s adventure wasn’t going to end there, that there was still more story to be told about what happened to all the cosmic heroes that got sucked into the Black Order’s wormhole,” Marvel editor Darren Shan said in a statement. “But Donny’s imagination really kicked into gear when artist Tradd Moore signed on! Readers won’t realize it, but Silver Surfer: Black is a culmination of everything Donny has been writing since his Thanos run. And Tradd Moore is delivering some of the craziest visuals seen in a Marvel Comic today!”

