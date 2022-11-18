Slumberland Star Kyle Chandler Debunks Cable Rumors From Deadpool 2 (Exclusive)

Kyle Chandler has played plenty of popular roles which have become unforgettable for his fans, from Coach Taylor on Friday Night Lights to the Agent Patrick Denham in The Wolf of Wall Street and many more. Soon, he will appear in Netflix's Slumberland, a story based on a comic Chandler is well-versed in from the early 1900s. However, despite rumors which swirled around the tie of the character's casting hunt, Chandler was never formally told her was in the running to play Marvel's Cable character in Deadpool 2. The actor spoke with ComicBook.com at a press event for Slumberland where he debunked the rumor.

"I've always heard that," Chandler admitted. "I never got the phone call. Never heard of it, never got the check, or the phone call. Neither!" Years ago, reports suggested Chandler was Tim Miller's pick for Cable but Miller did not ultimately direct Deadpool 2 and the role of Cable went to Josh Brolin in a franchise with an uncertain future, despite Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine for the third installment as Marvel Studios takes control of Deadpool after Fox was making the films. Brolin's future, or lack thereof, as Cable is unknown. Chandler, meanwhile, is in a comic book movie of his own right now.

Chandler's work Slumberland which hits Netflix today. Slumberland is loosely based on a comic first published in 1905 by Windsor McCay, titled Little Nemo in Slumberland. Chandler is quite a fan. "Windsor McCay, who's a really interesting dude, because it went from '05 to basically '26," Chandler started to explain. "And then he jumps back and forth working with Hearst and, or the New York Herald. And at one point he's working for [William Randolph] Hearst and when the Lusitania gets sunk, Hearst doesn't wanna talk about it because he doesn't want the states to get involved in the war. But McKay, he, he gets sort of pissed off because he's, he's held back and so he makes an animated version and it's the earliest known animated version of a documentary and/or a dramatic documentary. He spends his own money and spends 22 months to make the sinking of the Lusitania. And if you look it up on uh, YouTube, it's kind of incredible. He created Gertie the Dinosaur, but he also created this comic strip."

Slumberland certainly takes its own creative liberties in adapting McCay's Little Nemo in Slumberland story but does offer one of the most memorable visuals from the book its own place in the film. When a bed starts walking on your TV screen, know that came straight from McCay's brain more than 100 years ago. "This whole movie comes from a really deep background of a really incredible guy," Chandler concluded.

The full interview can be seen in the video above. Would you like to see Chandler join a super hero saga? Are you excited for Slumberland? Slumberland is now available on Netflix.