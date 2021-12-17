Sony's Spider-Man, Venom and More Movies Going To Disney's Streaming Platforms

✖

Sony's Marvel movies are going to make their way to Disney's Disney+, Hulu, and other streaming platforms but it is going to take some time for them to get there. Following Sony's agreement with Netflix, the studio has struck a licensing deal with Disney to send their Spider-Man, Venom, and other Marvel movies to the Disney-owned streaming services. The films will first see theatrical releases then spend time on Netflix before heading to Disney+ or Hulu at the time when they would typically head to cable or other linear broadcast programming opportunities.

The Sony films will hit Netflix about 9 months after their theatrical runs. After their time on Netflix, Disney's services will add them in the United States. It is unclear how this deal will play out, if at all, internationally right now. The deal begins with 2022 movies which right now means it may not apply to Spider-Man: No Way Home which releases later this year and possibly excludes the previously released Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Venom. Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius are a part of this deal.

“This landmark multi-year, platform-agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony’s rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels,” said Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and Acquisitions for Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution. “This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences.”

The deal also grants rights to a significant number of SPE’s library titles, ranging from the Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania franchises to Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters films, including Spider-Man. This gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films. Notably, the agreement provides Hulu access to a significant number of library titles beginning as early as this June.

Le Goy went on to point out the massive changes this brings to Sony’s long-term movie windowing strategy. “This groundbreaking agreement reconfirms the unique and enduring value of our movies to film lovers and the platforms and networks that serve them,” said Le Goy. “We are thrilled to team up with Disney on delivering our titles to their viewers and subscribers. This agreement cements a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, by making them available to consumers across all windows with a wide range of key partners.”

The deal covers theatrical releases from 2022-2026 and begins for each film following its Pay 1 TV window. The agreement builds upon the companies’ prior arrangement which saw SPE movies licensed to FX in the post-Pay 1 TV window.

