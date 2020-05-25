Watch Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Try And Get A Pigeon Out Of His House

✖

Quarantine has lead to a lot of unexpected ways for people to keep themselves busy at home. For Spider-Man himself Tom Holland, being at home has now called for getting a pigeon out of his own living room as it flew in and was not showing any interest in flying out. Fittingly, Holland referenced his Spies in Disguise movie where he offered his voice alongside Will Smith and it called for Smith's character to have the ability to turn into a pigeon. Holland joked this must be that character, visiting him again after they had so much fun working together.

The entire saga of Holland trying to get the pigeon out of his house was captured by the actor on his Instagram story. Thankfully, Tom Holland stans worldwide have captured the video so it can live forever instead of a mere 24 hours on thee Instagram story. It has made its way to Twitter.

The video can be found below but be ready for an intense escape. Holland gently tried to get the bird out of his house but the bird lives up to its reputation and does not exactly make a clean getaway. You'll see.

NOOOOO IT FLEW INTO THE WINDOW pic.twitter.com/PPjyxfUWVr — jules (@webshootrs) May 25, 2020

Hopefully Holland is enjoying his time at home. When the world declares it is safee to get back to work, the actor will have his Cherry movie with the Russo Brothers begin a press tour for release later this year, followed by work for Sony's Uncharted movie and Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3. The young actor is in high demand!

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

