"I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," the Avengers and Spider-Man star says on his return to the MCU.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is swinging back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have yet to formally announce Spider-Man 4, producer Kevin Feige confirmed in 2021 that the two studios had begun "actively developing" an untitled sequel to the $1.9 billion-grossing Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an appearance at the Sands International Film Festival in Scotland over the weekend, Holland gave an update on the future MCU outing, rumored to be the first in a new Spider-Man trilogy co-produced by Sony and Marvel Studios.

"The simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," Holland told Deadline. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more."

Acknowledging the more "complicated answer," Holland explained the hold up: crafting a story that serves as a worthy followup to 2017's Homecoming, 2019's Far From Home, and 2021's No Way Home, without repeating what's come before.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we've cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland said. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

He continued, "This is the first time in this process that I've been part of the creative so early. It's just a process where I'm watching and learning. It's just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we're not overdoing the same things."

Holland has been collaborating with Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal, No Way Home co-producer Rachel O'Connor, and Feige and other Marvel Studios executives on Spidey 4, but development was paused amid the since-ended WGA writers' strike last summer. "All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now," Feige said in February 2023, although the Marvel chief didn't disclose who is penning the script.

Jon Watts helmed the "Home" trilogy, but the search is underway for a new director. Justin Lin (Fast Five), Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods), and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) — who co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming — have all been named as contenders in the mix, according to online rumors.

Last year, Sony Pictures set an Untitled Sony/Marvel Live Action movie for June 27, 2025, but it's unlikely Spider-Man 4 makes that date. The studio's upcoming releases include the Sony's Spider-Man Universe spinoffs Kraven the Hunter (August 30) and Venom: The Last Dance (October 25).