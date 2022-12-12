Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Look at Gwen Stacy Released

Sony Pictures has released a new look at Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, a.k.a. Ghost-Spider in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ahead of tomorrow's trailer debut. Hailee Steinfeld returns as the voice of Gwen, who's facing her own challenges in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. As co-director Kemp Powers tells Total Film, who had the image to reveal, the film dives into "the unique dilemma of being Gwen Stacy. She's a vigilante seen as responsible for the death of her world's Peter Parker, and, "The cop in charge of tracking her down is her father." While Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is still the series' main protagonist, it seems like Gwen will have more of an arc this time around.

There's also the possibility of romance between Miles and Gwen, as hinted at by a previously released image of the two sitting close and gazing out at the skyline. "There's tension between the romantic possibilities for her and Miles, and their desire to keep their friendship intact, and not to risk it," writer/producer Phil Lord previously told Empire. "That's a really interesting place for two characters to be, especially when they're so young."

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

When does the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer debut?

The official Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Twitter account teased the new trailer reveal earlier in December. The date is December 13th, and the time is 12 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. Here's the film's official synopsis:

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [Morales] is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

When does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release in theaters?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2nd. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson direct the film from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Shameik Moore returns as the voice of Miles Morales/Spider-Man. Other returning cast members include Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Miles' father, and Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Miles' mother. Newcomers to the cast include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Jason Schwartzman as the villain called the Spot, and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk.