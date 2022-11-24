Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producers Tease "Romantic Possibilities" in Sequel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord are teasing fans with the "will they, won't they" potential romance between Spider-heroes Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in the upcoming sequel to Sony's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As Phil Lord says in a recent interview, Across the Spider-Verse will be mining the "tension between the romantic possibilities" between Gwen and Miles, as the larger story unfolds across the multiverse.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Chris Miller talked about where Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finds Gwen Stacy at the start, revealing that "The movie opens in Gwen's world, and she has a lot of things going on. There's a lot of her world in this movie."

That's something of a curious detail, as Across the Spider-Verse has been teasing a journey through multiple alternate Spider-Man Universes, which required no less than six different wild animation styles to create onscreen. Hearing that Gwen's universe will get some focus will certainly please fans of Hailee Steinfeld's (Hawkeye) Gwen Stacy character – and hopes of her getting an eventual spinoff.

Gwen & Miles' Relationship In Across the Spider-Verse

Phil Lord revealed that the relatinoship between Gwen and Miles (Shameik Moore) will be a major subplot focus of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

"There's tension between the romantic possibilities for her and Miles, and their desire to keep their friendship intact, and not to risk it," Lord explains. "That's a really interesting place for two characters to be, especially when they're so young."

In the comics, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy (aka Ghost-Spider) did have a romantic releationship at one point – something that Into the Spider-Verse was keenly aware of, as it sewed seeds for a possible Miles/Gwen romance right from the start. However, it's also the larger legacy of the Spider-Man character – in whatever form he/she/they come in – to be constantly pulled bteween desires of the heart and duties as a hero – and it sounds like Across the Spider-Verse will be exploring that in a way that goes well beyond Peter Parker's teenage angst. Like everything in the animated Spider-Verse franchise, hopefully this storyline between Miles and Gwen both reinforces core elements of Spider-Man lore, while doing so in a completely fresh new-age way.

Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse dimension hops into theaters June 2, 2023.