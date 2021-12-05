Spider-Verse 2: Oscar Isaac Confirmed to Return as Spider-Man 2099

It’s quite an exciting time to be a Spider-Man fan! Not only is Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters in less than two weeks, but today saw the long-awaited first look at Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, which is expected to be split into two parts. Part One is set to feature the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen and will include the debut of Issa Rae as Spider-Woman. The new teaser also confirmed that Oscar Isaac will be returning as Spider-Man 2099, the role he voiced in the post-credits scene of the first Spider-Verse movie. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are returning to write and produce the animated feature, which is being helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lord and Miller talked about Isaac’s return.

“Oscar had one condition of taking the gig: ‘Don’t make me boring.’ He’s made a really complex character out of Miguel O’Hara, and he’s definitely not boring.” You can check out the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In October, Isaac spoke with Fandom and the topic of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 was brought up. When Isaac was asked about a potential return, he said, “I would love to inhabit that character for more as well, so let’s hope so!” Spider-Man 2099 isn’t the only Marvel character on Isaac’s upcoming filmography. He’ll also be playing the titular character in Moon Knight, which is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year. When asked if he’s collecting Marvel characters to stack on his resume, Isaac replied, “You know, I’d like to say that there’s way more intention behind what happens, but it’s reacting to what comes my way. So this opportunity comes my way, and I think, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do that.’ It’s not stuff that I’ve necessarily seeked out. And so I’ve just been very lucky that that stuff kind of lines up in a way that that really speaks to my interests, and I get a chance to contribute.”

Are you excited Oscar Isaac is returning to play Spider-Man 2099? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently set for release on October 7, 2022.