Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reactions | Spoiler-Free Phase Zero Bonus Episode

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero hosts Brandon Davis and Aaron Perine watched Sony's animated Marvel film. With official reviews being held back until a later date, initial reactions and impressions are fair game to share. The first reactions poured out onto social media on Wednesday night, earning impressive praise from critics who screened what was originally announced as Part 1 of a two-part saga (and still is just that, despite dropping the phrasing from its title) following the successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now, Phase Zero has shared a spoiler-free bonus episode with reactions to the movie.

Perine, who ranked Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse atop his anticipation charts for 2023's Marvel titles in an earlier episode of Phase Zero, is pleased. "I am happy to report that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse meets my expectations," Perine said. "It is heartfelt. It is warm. It exhibits the same sort of love for Spider-Man, the character, that if you really care about this character and all versions of this character, you're really gonna have a good time. I really, thoroughly enjoyed myself and cannot wait to go see it again."

The bonus episode runs for about 9-minutes, never dropping a spoiler for the upcoming film along the way. Phase Zero bonus episode #18 is available on all major podcast platforms now! Links can be found below.

