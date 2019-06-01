Spider-Man: Far From Home Will Reveal Tony Stark Has a Big Secret

Tony Stark may be gone, but it seems he left something behind for his young protege, Peter Parker, to discover in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Iron Man sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man struggling to live up to his mentor’s legacy. Part of the legacy comes in the form of a secret laboratory.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home includes a scene where Peter is working in a hi-tech lab. According to Total Film magazine, that lab is a hidden workshop in the back of the Stark Jet. Could this be where Spider-Man builds his new black and red costume?

This reveal is somewhat reminiscent of Amazing Spider-Man 2. In that film, which is not part of Spidey’s current cinematic continuity, Peter (then played by Andrew Garfield) finds his father’s secret laboratory hidden in a train in Roosevelt Train Station.

Tony won’t be around to advise Peter in Far From Home, but he’s not forgotten. “His presence is very much felt. And [Peter] still obviously references this is the suit Tony gave him,” producer Eric Carroll told press during a Far From Home set visit. “Tony and Happy help him out in many ways along this movie — he’s very present, he’s just not in the movie.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man traveling abroad. According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson also return as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now playing in theaters.

