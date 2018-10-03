‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Fan Theory Suggests Jake Gyllenhaal Is Playing a Different Villain

Details are still relatively slim about what villains we can expect in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but one fan may have just suggested an interesting twist.

Reddit user Danishroyalty recently posed a new Far From Home fan theory, regarding Jake Gyllenhaal’s potential role in the upcoming sequel. As they suggest, Gyllenhaal might not be playing Mysterio at all, but that he could really be playing Norman Osborn.

According to their theory, Mysterio would still play a role in the film, possibly as one of the other mysterious characters involved in the film. That would make Norman the “sleeper villain” of the film, who not only is funding the trip abroad for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends, but has been behind some of the MCU’s other recent exploits.

In a way, this would make a lot of sense, especially following speculation that Norman bought Avengers Tower in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the theory that Norman was the “mysterious buyer” Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) was working for in Ant-Man and the Wasp. It also would fit the level of mystery that has surrounding Gyllenhaal’s role in the film, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unable to confirm anything in an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

Granted, some might not be 100% on board with the idea of Gyllenhaal playing Osborn, considering the fact that that family has factored into both previous Spider-Man franchises. But it could still be an interesting twist, and would maybe be worth fans not being able to make as many Bubble Boy jokes.

Regardless of whoever Gyllenhaal might play in the film, it sounds like fans should be expected for a very interesting film.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased earlier this summer. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

What do you think of this Spider-Man: Far From Home fan theory? Would you want to see Gyllenhaal play Norman Osborn instead of Mysterio? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

