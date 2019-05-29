Spider-Man Theory Suggests There Will Be Two Mysterios in Far From Home

The official trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived online with the word “Plot Twist” seemingly stamped across its forehead. Mysterio was introduced as an ally from another dimension in the multiverse, making his way to Earth-616 to fight off a series of elemental monsters. Of course, anyone who has ever read a Spider-Man comic knows that this is what Mysterio does, and there is no less than a 7829% chance that he’s lying to Peter and Nick Fury. We’re all going in expecting Mysterio to become the villain. It’s painfully obvious that this twist is coming, so much so that the marketing for Spider-Man: Far From Home seems like a major misstep. But what if Jake Gyllenhaal‘s character is actually telling the truth, and we’re all being duped?

Mysterio’s role is being so incredibly telegraphed that it’s hard to think Sony or Marvel would approve of this marketing strategy. So there has to be more to the story, right? One fan on Reddit has an idea that actually makes sense, one that would deliver on the heavy-handed twist while also keeping the Mysterio in the trailers an honest man.

The Mysterio we see in the trailers claims that he is a friend and that he comes from another dimension. If that’s true, then it stands to reason that Earth-616, where the MCU takes place, also has a man named Quentin Beck who looks exactly the same. See where this is going?

Quentin will fight alongside Peter and Fury to take out the Elementals and truly become a hero. However, according to this theory, he’ll also grab the attention of the Quentin Beck that already existed on Earth-616. This Quentin isn’t the same kind of hero as his counterpart, but simply a struggling special effects artist wanting to make a name for himself. There are a couple of different ways this could play out, such as having the 616 Quentin kill the good version, or even having him pretend to be the hero when the good Quentin sacrifices himself a la Tony Stark.

There are a million different possibilities here, but the gist is the same: There will be two Mysterios in Far From Home. This would be an awesome way to really pull off a twist that the audience isn’t expecting, while also keeping true to a classic villain from the comic books.

What do you think of this theory? Could two Mysterios show up in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.