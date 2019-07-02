Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Visited a Children’s Hospital in Costume

The press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently in full swing, and recently took the film's cast in London. While promoting the new movie, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal paid a visit to a children's hospital while fully decked out in their Spider-Man and Mysterio costumes. A fan recently shared a photo from the visit to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit.

"Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland visiting a children's hospital in costume in London!," u/Ahsoka456 wrote.

Many fans commented on the Reddit post, which currently has over 23.9k upvotes.

"Because THIS is what heroes do," u/ChuckRyan wrote.

"Awww this is so cute! The costumes look awesome. Love Mysterio's costume especially," u/KidFromBrooklyn3000 replied.

"Can we talk about how Jake Gyllenhaal looks like he's having a blast? Dude's genuinely happy at every media tour interview and presentation for Far From Home," u/granolagoat commented.

"This is amazing, but holy s*** the Mysterio suit is SO F****** GOOD. I literally thought Gyllenhall would be great as Beck, but the suit would be absolute trash. I was thankfully so wrong about the suit," u/amalhotra1021 added.

Lotta love for Gyllenhaal and his costume!

Holland and Gyllenhaal got up to a lot more while they were visiting London. In fact, Holland recently shared a completion video of the trip made by his brother. You can check out the post here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film's synopsis below:

"Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!"

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.