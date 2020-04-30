Sony Unveils Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Video Calls

✖

Sony Pictures unveiled some Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Zoom backgrounds for all the fans out there. The pictures they’ve selected are Spider-Gwen’s entrance in the forest, Miles’ now-beloved “leap of faith”, All of the Spider-People hiding in the young Spider-Man’s dorm room, and the glittering streets of New York during that police chase in the film. Spider-Verse is insanely easy on the eyes so using it for a visual background makes a ton of sense. A lot of other properties have been dropping their own art for people to use in Zoom meetings. The coronavirus pandemic has made video calling platforms a crucial part of online life.

On Twitter, the studio wrote, “Every hero needs their team! Download these #SpiderVerse backgrounds for your crew’s next video call. Find more at http://bit.ly/SonyPicturesVideoBackgrounds.”

This is some positive Spider-Man news after last week’s release date shuffling on Sony’s part. Originally, the follow-up to the acclaimed animated feature was to hit theaters on April 8th, 2022. But, now Miles and friends won’t swing onto screens until October 7th, 2022. Fans were understandably shocked by the news, but there would be more coming from the studio. Sony’s Uncharted movie got moved up to the summer of 2021, and Spider-Man 3 got knocked from it’s normal July perch all the way back to October. If the Internet hadn’t already been on fire, that would have done it.

Sony Pictures Animation ended up netting an Academy Award for Into the Spider-Verse along with a stellar box office run. It would absolutely make sense for them to hustle to get that second film into development. There are even plans for a female-led spin-off for the studio as well. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their interest in creating an animated universe with these characters in an interview. For them, Spider-Verse was just the tip of the iceberg.

"I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now," Miller said. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," Lord contributed. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

