Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Officially Announced

There’s no such thing as a perfect comic book movie, but the folks at Sony came about as close as you can at the end of 2018. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the most beloved superhero films out there, and it swept through the awards season last year on its way to toppling Incredibles 2 and taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. It should come as no surprise, especially given the film’s ending, that Spider-Verse is getting a sequel. Fans want more of Miles Morales and his friends and Sony has finally confirmed that the follow-up film is on the way. Spider-Verse 2 is very much a real thing, and it’s hitting theaters in a couple of years.

On Friday afternoon, Sony announced in a Tweet that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 would be arriving on April 8, 2022. This may seem like a long way off, and no one wants to wait another two and a half years for Spider-Verse 2, but that’s probably the soonest a movie like this could possibly be ready. Considering how unique the animation style is, the Spider-Verse movies will always take quite a bit of time.

You can check out the official announcement from Sony below!

The Spider-Verse social media accounts had teased that a big announcement would be coming soon, and the release date of a sequel certainly fits that bill. Of course, the team behind Spider-Verse has been pulling for an entire franchise for quite a while.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told ComicBook.com recently that they wanted to make Spider-Verse the “tip of the iceberg” for an entire universe of characters.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord explained. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Chris Miller added. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

